LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe out 6-8 weeks

The LA Galaxy have announced that goalkeeper Brian Rowe will miss 6-8 weeks with a groin injury suffered in training this week.

Rowe regained the starting role from Clement Diop in April, and has started the Galaxy's past six games. He has a 3-2-2 record in 2017, recording 17 saves.

Power Rankings: Galaxy continue to climb

The Oregon native has been with the Galaxy since 2012 and was a backup until last season, when he started 30 matches.

The Galaxy have won three consecutive matches on the road, and will aim for four in a row this Saturday at D.C. United.