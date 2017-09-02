LA Galaxy sign French defender Michael Ciani

The MLS club added the veteran defender to a side that currently sits near the bottom of the Western Conference table

The LA Galaxy have signed veteran French defender Michael Ciani.

The 33-year-old spent much of his career in France's Ligue 1, having played over 100 times for both Lorient and Bordeaux, while also having spent time in Serie A with Lazio and in La Liga with Espanyol.

The club, which sold Jelle Van Damme in mid August, has struggled in MLS play this season, picking up just 23 points from 25 matches, and will hope their new acquisition can help bring some stability to a defense that has shipped 47 goals so far this year.

“Michael is a strong, smart and talented player that we think can quickly integrate into our locker room and adapt to our league,” said Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid in a team statement.

“He has spent time playing at the highest level during his career and his experience will be an asset to our team on and off the field.”

The Galaxy will be back in action Saturday night with a home match against the Colorado Rapids.