La Liga pay tribute to Finidi George after Real Betis win over Real Madrid

Sanabria's late minute header makes him the second player, after the African legend, to have led Betis to victory at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Football League body, La Liga, paid tribute to Nigeria legend Finidi George after Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in a league encounter on Wednesday.

Antonio Sanabria’s 94th minute header shocked Zinedine Zidane's men to a disappointing home defeat as the Paraguay international joins the former Ajax star in the records book.

Sanabria and George are the only two players to have led the Estadio Benito Villamarín outfit to victories at the Santiago Bernabeu in 1998 and 2017 respectively.

Finidi notched 38 goals in 130 appearances for Real Betis, after a successful spell with Ajax where he won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.