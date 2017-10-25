La Liga preparing for Indian expansion as it looks to challenge the Premier League for global domination

For years La Liga has played second fiddle to the Premier League on the global stage - but that could be set to change: Getty

Today, merely thriving in their own countries or even their own continents is not enough for the most successful sporting leagues. They are increasingly ravenous beyond their own borders, in pursuit of becoming even more lucrative. Within this context, La Liga has declared their ambitions for India to become their largest overseas commercial market within five years.

At first glance, this is curious. India’s national team are, as they have been almost uniformly throughout their history, wretched: they are ranked 105th. Football remains towered over by not just cricket but also the growing force of kabbadi. Indian coverage of foreign football leagues is aired exclusively on pay-TV, in a highly fragmented TV viewing market. The small number of free-to-air La Liga matches in Indonesia attracts a larger cumulative audience than the entire season on Indian pay TV, according to Kevin Alavy, managing director of Futures Sport + Entertainment.

But then consider that, within five years, India will overtake China as the most populous nation on earth - indeed, some believe that it already has. Add in India’s growing economy, the burgeoning middle-class, how young people are more promiscuous in their sporting preferences, and the fanatical support that already exists for the sport in Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore, and football’s possibilities become more tantalising. That is why India are hosting the ongoing U-17 World Cup, the first time the country has ever hosted a Fifa global event. It is why the Indian Super League, launched in 2014, had an audience of 41 million for the final last year. And it is why La Liga is attempting to become the Indian football fan’s foreign league of choice.

Javier Tebas, president of Spanish football league La Liga, speaks during a promotional event in New Delhi (Getty) More