La Liga president confirms time and date of Clasico

LFP boss Javier Tebas has revealed the kick-off time and date for the first La Liga Clasico of the season at Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the next Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on December 23 at 13:00 CET.

The fixture had been provisionally scheduled for December 20, but Tebas told Onda Cero that the game would now take place on Saturday, December 23.

Ernesto Valverde's side will be looking for revenge in the league after losing both legs of the Supercopa before the 2017-18 La Liga season kicked off. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid recorded a 5-1 aggregate victory, with a 3-1 win at Camp Nou upsetting the odds.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga after three games, having scored nine and conceded no goals to start the season with the maximum nine points. Madrid are already four points adrift of their rivals, sitting in seventh on five points after failing to beat both Valencia and Levante at home.

Valverde is delighted with Barca's strong start but admitted that the four-point difference between the teams this early in the season may not count for much over the coming months.

"The distance is not significant, but it is better to be ahead than behind," the new Barca boss told reporters following their 5-0 win over Espanyol.

"You never know what can happen. It doesn't mean anything, but being ahead is always good."

The two sides have met 174 times in La Liga, with Real Madrid winning 72 Clasicos to Barcelona's 69. However, across all meetings including friendlies, Barcelona have the edge after winning 111 times to Madrid's 99 victories.