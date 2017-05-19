La Liga Puzzle Quest - Your way to become a legend of the Primera Division

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Everyone sits on one side of the divide. But who's better?

Now you can attempt to settle the debate by playing as either superstar, building your own career with them and leading your team to victory in La Liga's official new mobile app Puzzle Quest.

With the collaboration of Panini, La Liga Puzzle Quest is a game that mixes puzzles with role-play gaming.

The app is centred around two gaming modes: Campaign Mode and Event Mode, for playing both offline and online.

In Campaign Mode, you start from humble beginnings and work your way toward the pinnacle of the game. You can define your strategy, train hard to improve your skills and hire new players to play alongside you.

In Event Mode, you can challenge players from all over the world, with rewards to be won as you fight your way to the top across tournaments, championships and cups.

La Liga Puzzle Quest is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. Download it now.