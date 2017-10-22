La Rochelle smash Ulster to maintain perfect start to Champions Cup

La Rochelle maintained a winning start to their debut Champions Cup campaign by following victory at Harlequins with a 41-17 home win over Ulster in Pool One.

The team that led the regular Top 14 last season, and who only lost once at Stade Marcel Deflandre, physically dominated the Irish province after a tense first half that saw the visitors hold their hosts to 13-10.

But once the teams changed ends it was one-way traffic and La Rochelle ran in four tries to bag the bonus point and lay down a marker ahead of their back-to-back clashes with Wasps in December.

Having taken only three minutes to run in their first try at Harlequins in the opening round of games, La Rochelle were on the board after four minutes this time. Jeremy Sinzelle raced in from 40 metres after a long midfield pass from Ulster went to ground and was picked up by Ryan Lamb.

