Labour leader Corbyn pledges flexible tickets and grassroots funding

As part of his manifesto for the general election, the politician is looking to make football accessible to all - but has seen his plans questioned

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would like to see football become “a game for the many, not the few” and has included flexible tickets and grassroots funding in his manifesto for the 2017 general election.

The proposal is intended to remove the problems caused by matches being moved or rescheduled, leaving certain supporters with tickets they are unable to use.

Labour would look to work with train operators, broadcasters and football clubs to ensure that fans are not left out of pocket.

Man City close in on Ederson

Corbyn has also pledged to ensure that the Premier League upholds its promise to push five per cent of the income generated from television rights into grassroots football.

Speaking at a training session on London’s Hackney Marshes, he said: "Despite the game we all love receiving lucrative domestic and international TV deals, the grassroots game has been shamefully starved of funding over recent years.

"Too often, youth football teams cannot find pitches to play on and when they do they are expensive and the facilities are not fit for purpose.

"Under these circumstances, it is no surprise we are not nurturing the talent that we all know exists within the beautiful game."

The Conservatives have, however, branded Corbyn’s plans “nonsensical”.

A spokesperson said: "There is more money going into grassroots football than ever before."

Fellaini would break bones for Mou

The Premier League has also sought to defend itself against accusations of failing to invest properly in grassroots.

A spokesman said: ""The scale of Premier League support and investment in the wider game, and in communities and schools, is unprecedented in professional sport.

"The financial value of this investment has been, and continues to be, greater than 5% of the League's turnover each season."