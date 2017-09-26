Lacazette 'more like Wright than Henry', says Arsenal idol Winterburn

The former Lyon man has impressed in his opening days in the Premier League, leading a member of the Invincibles to make a bold comparison

Alexandre Lacazette shares similar traits to Arsenal legend Ian Wright rather than Thierry Henry, according to Nigel Winterburn.

The French forward has settled in quickly since his transfer from Lyon, with his brace of goals against West Brom at the Emirates Stadium on Monday taking his tally in the Premier League to four in six games.

Lacazette reacted to a rebound off the woodwork to break the deadlock with a header before sealing the points for the hosts from the spot, converting a penalty following a foul on Aaron Ramsey.

Former Arsenal defender Winterburn has been impressed by the record signing so far - and feels Arsene Wenger may have signed a new version of one of his old team-mates.

"He's more Wright than (Thierry) Henry. Thierry wasn't your classic centre-forward. Henry drifted into wide areas, picked the ball up, unbelievable pace and great close control," Winterburn told Sky Sports.

"He scored from outside the box while 'Wrighty' would produce something in and around the box.

"You'd never know what he was going to do and Lacazette looks similar. And if he can produce the goals that Wrighty produced, then I think the Arsenal fans will be very, very happy."

Lacazette's opening goal against West Brom saw him become the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home league appearances since Brian Marwood achieved the feat in September 1988.