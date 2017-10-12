Lacazette 'world class' and Kolasinac a 'monster' - Wilshere hails Arsenal's summer recruits

Arsenal acquired “world class” talent in Alexandre Lacazette and a “monster” in Sead Kolasinac, says Jack Wilshere.

Arsene Wenger oversaw another relatively quiet summer at Emirates Stadium, with much of the attention in north London focused on the potential outgoing of Alexis Sanchez.

In the end, the Chilean forward stayed put and two proven performers were added to the ranks.

Lacazette has settled quickly in England, with the France international having made a seamless transition from Lyon to net four times in seven appearances.

Wilshere told Arsenal Player of the £46 million frontman: “Lacazette, of course [has impressed].

“I think he’s gone a little bit under the radar with Morata [doing so well], but to come in from the French league to a big club in England and score four goals in his first seven or eight games [is very good].



“He’s doing well and he’s only going to get better. His movement is world class and, for a midfielder, that’s what you want from your striker.



“He nearly scored against Brighton in the first minute and that could have been goal of the season.



“Sometimes he comes to feet and then he can go in behind as well. I’m sure there’s much more to come, not just from those two but from the whole team.”

