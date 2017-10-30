Lacazette backed to emulate Benzema by Arsenal team-mate Ozil

Alexandre Lacazette is “different” to Karim Benzema but can be as successful as the Real Madrid star, says Arsenal colleague Mesut Ozil.

World Cup winner Ozil spent three years alongside Benzema during a productive stint in Spain with the reigning La Liga champions.

He is now working alongside another prolific French forward, with Arsenal having made Lacazette their record signing over the signing.

That investment has been rewarded with five goals in 10 appearances, and Ozil is expecting many more to come from a 26-year-old talent who can continue to shine for club and country.

He told SFR Sport on comparisons between Lacazette and Benzema: “I think Lacazette’s game is different.

“But I hope he will have as much success as Benzema.

