Lacazette should confront Wenger after benching him at Man City, says Shearer

Alan Shearer has urged Alexandre Lacazette to confront Arsene Wenger after the striker was left out of the starting line-up for Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

The France international joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer for a fee of around £50 million, becoming the club's record signing in the process.

However, he has been left out of the first XI in two of Arsenal's biggest games of the season so far - also starting on the bench against Liverpool at Anfield as Wenger's men lost 4-0.

Lacazette came on in the second half and scored his side's only goal of the game, and Shearer, the former Newcastle United striker, believes he should speak with Wenger to discover why he is not playing.

"He left him out at Anfield and again today, against your rivals," Shearer said on Match of the Day 2.

Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 051117 More