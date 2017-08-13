Lacazette delighted to get off mark in 'rollercoaster' Premier League debut

The Arsenal forward has explained the reasons behind his muted celebration in their thrilling win over the 2015-16 PL champions

Alexandre Lacazette relished his "rollercoaster" Premier League in which he opened the scoring in Arsenal's 4-3 win over Leicester City on Friday.

The match wasn't even two minutes old when the club’s big summer signing from Lyon headed home his first sight of goal in the Premier League.

“Scoring on your debut with your first chance is pretty good going,” Lacazette, 26, told the club’s official website.

His celebration was remarkably composed in the circumstances - he stood in position with his arms outstretched - and he explained why he decided to mark his strike in such a manner.

“I think it was still too early,” he said. “That's how it came about but I think it was perhaps too early to celebrate because we didn't know how the match was going to pan out.”

The overall experience pleased the forward, who admitted that he is still getting used to a new style of game at the Emirates Stadium.

“It was a rollercoaster ride but it went well,” he added. “Obviously I'm still getting used to the English game, the positives and negatives, shall we say, but I'm learning. It's interesting.

“It’s different to the French league, but I knew that already. It’s up to me to adapt.”

Lacazette scored 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon before making a €53 million move to England in the summer.