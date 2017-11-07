Lacazette & Fekir provide the inspiration for latest Lyon academy star Aouar

Houssem Aouar is hoping to follow in the illustrious footsteps of fellow Lyon academy graduates Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir.

The 19-year-old is the latest exciting talent to roll off a production line which continues to churn out players of international calibre.

In the past, the likes of current Arsenal striker Lacazette, Real Madrid frontmarn Karim Benzema and highly-rated playmaker Fekir have emerged through the ranks at their home-town club.

Aouar has now added his name to that list, with the teenager catching the eye as he sets about treading a path similar to that which has carried colleagues past and present to the top of the game.

He told Goal on the inspiration he takes from the likes of Lacazette: “I still have a long way to go and I know that I must work hard to get there and imitate these illustrious players.

“They are great players and I will try to be like them.

“They have marked the history of this club and Lyon is my club, it’s my city, so I would like to do that too.”

