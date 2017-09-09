Lacazette joins Chamakh in exclusive Arsenal goal club

The £46 million summer signing is clearly enjoying being at the Emirates, having netted in each of his Premier League appearances at the ground

Alexandre Lacazette has netted in his first two home Premier League outings for Arsenal, matching an achievement accomplished only once before - by Marouane Chamakh.

The Gunners spent £46 million on the France international striker over the summer, making him their record signing.

An immediate return has been offered on that investment, with the 26-year-old having netted 94 seconds into his English top-flight debut against Leicester.

He added to that effort by finding the target again in a meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday, with Lacazette clearly enjoying life at Emirates Stadium.

2 - Alexandre Lacazette is only the 2nd Arsenal player to score in his first two home @premierleague games, after Marouane Chamakh. Poise. pic.twitter.com/tcEeHVPhdx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

While the early signs from Lacazette are encouraging, it is worth nothing that Chamakh failed to build on his bright start at Arsenal.

After arriving from Bordeaux as a free agent in 2010, the Morocco international netted three times in a productive five-game opening to his Gunners career.

He was, however, to manage just 11 more efforts in total before leaving for Crystal Palace.

Lacazette was snapped up boasting a more prolific record than Chamakh, so Wenger will be confident that history will not repeat itself with his latest attacking signing from France.