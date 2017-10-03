Lacazette: I turned down PSG for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette said he had the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon but the 26-year-old wanted Arsenal.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette revealed he held talks with French giants Paris Saint-Germain before opting to move to the Premier League.

Lacazette became Arsenal's most expensive signing in a deal with Lyon reportedly worth £52.7million in July.

The 26-year-old France international, who has scored four goals in seven Premier League appearances, said he could have remained in his homeland with PSG.

"We talked to PSG but I knew it was not where I wanted to go. In France, I would only play for Lyon," Lacazette told RMC Sport.

"PSG could have helped me progress because of the big players they have but I wanted to play in another league."

It has been a difficult start to the season for Arsenal, though Arsene Wenger's men are seven matches unbeaten in all competitions since their 4-0 rout at Liverpool.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, six points adrift of leaders Manchester City, while the Londoners have won their opening two Europa League fixtures.

"I believe in the title, whether in the Premier League or in the Europa League," Lacazette added.

"We have a big group, everyone gets along, it's not always the best that wins."