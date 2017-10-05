Lacazette: I wanted to be a goalkeeper, but my mother said it was too dangerous!

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that his footballing career could have been very different if it wasn’t for his mother.

The France international says he once enjoyed playing in goal, but his mother believed that was too dangerous and instructed him to play as a forward instead.

Lacazette 14/1 to be PL top scorer

Since making the transition, the 26-year-old striker has thrived, scoring at a terrific rate since breaking into the Lyon first team in 2010 and continuing that run with a promising start to life in the Premier League.

“I did like playing in goal when I was young but my mum wasn't very keen as she thought being a goalie was too dangerous. She said that I either played as a forward or not at all,” he told The Sun.

Lacazette has played seven Premier League matches for the Gunners and has scored four goals, a promising return in his opening weeks at the Emirates Stadium.

Last term he managed 37 in 45 matches in all competitions for Lyon, though he has admitted that it will be a struggle to match that number in his debut season in England.

Lacazette Arsenal West Brom More