Lady luck misbehaved against Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has refuted claims that his players gave away vital points in his side's 1-1 draw against Zoo last Sunday.

Zoo came from a goal down to hold record champions at Afraha stadium, a result that left a lot of sour taste on the lips of K'Ogalo lovers.

Prior to the match, reports emerged that Gor Mahia players had threatened to boycott the match in protest of delayed allowances.

Goal has since learnt that the slow pace at which players' unrest is being handled has since irked the Englishman who said to have threatened to quit if the matter is not addressed.

But in a post-match interview, Kerr threw weight behind his players, adding that his squad was just unlucky to pick all the points.

“My players did their best but when lady luck misbehaves there is nothing one can do,” said Kerr.

K’Ogalo took their point tally to 70 with Kerr still expected to give more fringe players playing time in the remaining games.

The Englishman has since given five players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the new season.

Gor Mahia will be handed a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title on November 18th.