Lafai commits to new deal as Dragons lock down another star

The Dragons lost star Josh Dugan to Cronulla Sharks but they have managed to tie down Lafai for a further three seasons.

Lafai – who arrived from Canterbury Bulldogs last year – will remain at the Dragons until at least the end of 2020 as he joined captain Gareth Widdop, Tyson Frizell, Euan Aitken, Jack de Belin, Paul Vaughan, Jai Field, Jacob Host, Blake Lawrie, Luciano Leilua and Reece Robson in signing a new deal.

"I'm excited to spend the next three years at the Dragons," Lafai said in a statement on Friday.

"When you're off contract it's always one of those things that sit in the back of your mind, so now I can just fully concentrate on doing my job for the Dragons.

"It's really great to be able to sort out my future and focus wholly on footy now."

Since arriving from the Bulldogs, Lafai has made 29 NRL appearances.

In 2017, the 25-year-old has scored five tries for the Dragons, who are third in the standings.

"There were several clubs trying to sign Tim, but what was most evident in our negotiations was that he wanted to stay here," Dragons director of rugby league pathways Ian Millward said.

"Tim is a true professional so we're really excited to see him remain, not only because of his playing ability but because he's a good family and clubman."