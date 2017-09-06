LAFC announces loan deal for Argentine attacker Pacheco

Los Angeles FC has signed Rodrigo Pacheco on loan from Club Atletico Lanus, the MLS side announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old forward will join LAFC's affiliate Orange County FC of the second-tier USL for the remainder of their season. Pacheco will then join LAFC when the team begins its debut MLS season in 2018.
"We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Rodrigo Pacheco to LAFC," general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. "Rodrigo is a striker with great potential and we look forward to closely monitoring his development with Orange County SC."
Pacheco has yet to feature for the Argentina Primera Division senior side in a competitive match.
LAFC has two other players on loan at Orange County: forward Bassey Etim and midfielder Carlos Alvarez.
The team’s first marquee signing, Carlos Vela, remains at Real Sociedad until the January transfer window.