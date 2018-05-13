Golf: Lagergren breaks through for first European Tour title

Joakim Lagergren birdied the first play-off hole at the Rocco Forte Open to claim his maiden European Tour title and prevent overnight leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera from achieving the same feat.

Lorenzo-Vera led by two at the start of the final round, but trailed by the same margin after nine holes as Lagergren found birdies at the first, sixth, seventh and ninth holes.

A bogey at 14 from Lagergren opened the door for the chasing pack and Lorenzo-Vera ultimately got back on level terms with a fine birdie on the penultimate hole following a superb approach.

READ MORE: Simpson in complete control, leads by seven at Players



READ MORE: Woods surges into Sawgrass contention with third-round 65

The Frenchman could not convert a birdie chance from around 20 feet at 18, though, and it was Lagergren who secured victory at the first attempt when the pair began a play-off.

Lucas Herbert and Andy Sullivan both charged into contention on the final day, shooting 63 and 65 respectively to finish one shot off the leading pair, with Lucas Bjerregaard (69) a stroke further back.

An abysmal start proved costly for Julien Guerrier, who had begun Sunday alongside Lagergren only to drop four shots in the first five holes. He did eventually regain the ground he had lost, but finished sixth at 13 under.