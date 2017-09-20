Lakers confirm Bogut signing

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed the signing of free-agent center Andrew Bogut.

Bogut, 32, joins the Lakers on a reported one-year deal worth $2.3million.

The Australian will likely come off the bench as a back-up to Brook Lopez for coach Luke Walton, who was an assistant with the 2015 championship Golden State Warriors team on which Bogut played.

Bogut has averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 12 seasons with four teams.

The championship-winning center has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers during his career.

Last season, Bogut moved from the Mavericks to the Cavs, but played just one minute for Cleveland before breaking his leg.