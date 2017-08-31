Lakers fined $500,000 for Paul George tampering

Improper conduct between Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Paul George's agent has resulted in the franchise being fined.

The Los Angeles Lakers' unsuccessful pursuit of Paul George will cost them $500,000.

That was the fine levied by the NBA on Thursday after the Lakers were deemed to have violating the league's anti-tampering rule following an independent investigation.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was found to have made improper contact with George's agent that "constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract".

The NBA added "the investigation did not reveal evidence of an agreement or understanding that the Lakers would sign or acquire Mr. George".

That came after the team had been warned about Magic Johnson's comments regarding the small forward during an April television appearance.

Johnson joked with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about potentially running into the then-Indiana Pacers star and luring him to the Lakers.

George, who has two years remaining on his contract, eventually was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.