Lakers respond to tampering allegations surrounding George

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to clear their name after the NBA announced it had launched an investigation into the team's possible tampering with former Indiana Pacers and current Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George.

At the request of the Pacers, the NBA opened an investigation with an independent review being conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

"We cannot comment about the specifics of any ongoing investigation," Lakers director of media relations Alison Bogli said in a statement.

"We can confirm, however, that we are cooperating fully with the NBA in the hope of clearing our name as soon as possible."

If the Lakers were to be found guilty of any tampering infractions, the franchise could face heavy fines and a potential loss of future draft picks.

George, who has made it known he wants to play for his hometown Lakers for the 2018-19 season, was sent to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in June as free agency began.