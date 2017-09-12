Lakers to retire both of Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers eight and 24 in a special tribute on December 18.

Kobe Bryant's legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers will live on in the Staples Center.

The Lakers will retire Bryant's jersey numbers eight and 24 when the team hosts reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors on December 18, after he spent his entire 20-year career in Los Angeles.

An 18-time All-Star, five-time champion and 2008 MVP, Bryant – who called time on his career at the end of the 2015-16 season – will become the 10th player in Lakers history to have his number retired.

"As a kid growing up in Italy, I always dreamed of my jersey hanging in the Lakers rafters, but I certainly never imagined two of them," the 39-year-old said.

"The Lakers have bestowed a huge honour on me and I'm grateful for the fans' enthusiasm around this game."

Lakers icon and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson added: "This honour is very well deserved. Kobe was one of the greatest Lakers and NBA players of all-time and he's definitely on my Mount Rushmore.

"I look forward to seeing BOTH of his jerseys be retired and celebrating this special day with Kobe and his family."