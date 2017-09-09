Lallana tips Oxlade-Chamberlain to excel after joining Liverpool

The midfielder believes the former Gunner can take his play to the next level at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp

Adam Lallana believes that Liverpool have landed a potential star in the form of ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old made a £35 million switch to Anfield on transfer deadline day, having played for Gunners since 2011, and Lallana claims that the move will be a good one for both club and player.

“I think it’s a great signing for Liverpool. Just as much as it’s good for us, I think it will be good for him as well – he wants to develop as a player,” he told the club's official website.

“Coming to Liverpool to play with the group of lads we’ve got, and the manager we’ve got, will enhance his game and take his game to another level.

“It’s a great environment to be around. He can play in numerous positions as well, similar to me.

“I just think the way the team plays suits him, with his power and his speed, combined with the ability he has got. The kind of full-throttle football that the manager wants us to play, he’ll be a fantastic addition and give us options – which is something we didn’t have at stages last season.

“We want to progress and ultimately win something. You can’t do that with 11, 12 or 13 players, you need a squad. The squad looks big and full of quality. It’s exciting times.”

Lallana is still recovering from a thigh injury suffered in August, but has watched on as Liverpool have made a fine start to the season, picking up seven points from three matches in the Premier League and handily beating Hoffenheim to reach the group stages of the Champions League, and the midfielder is hopeful the good run of form can continue until he is back in the side.

“Our record is there against the top teams and it’s also fair to say we’ll fancy ourselves in the Champions League," he said. "I’ll miss the first few games but I’m sure the lads will put us into a great position. Hopefully I’ll be back for the last three of the group stages possibly.”

The reds face a crucial road test in the Premier League on Saturday, with the club travelling to Manchester to take on Pep Guardiola's title-hunting City.