Lambie agrees Racing move after SARU release

Patrick Lambie has been granted an early release from his joint South Africa Rugby and Sharks contract, allowing him to join Top14 side Racing 92.

A mutual agreement for his release was reached between the Springboks and fly-half Lambie, who has signed a four-year contract in Paris that starts on November 1.

Lambie has notched 56 Test appearances since making his debut against Ireland in Dublin as a 20-year-old and last represented South Africa during their 27-13 loss to Wales in November 2016.

South Africa confirmed that Lambie remains eligible for selection.

Head coach Allister Coetzee said: "Patrick felt that he wanted a different challenge in his career.

"He has been loyal to the Springboks and has had done very well for his country.

"It is a big loss for us but we want to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.

"However, having played 56 Tests for the Springboks already, he is still eligible for future selection."