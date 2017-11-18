Lamela makes first Tottenham start in over a year

The 25-year-old winger has been out since October 2016 with a hip injury but was given a start for the reserve side

Erik Lamela has returned to action for his first appearance in over a year as he lines up for Tottenham Under-23s against Chelsea. 

The Argentine attacker had been a regular in the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino but a hip injury has kept him out since his last appearance on October 25, 2016, against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Spurs 9/5 in the North London Derby

While Spurs' first-team will take on fierce rivals Arsenal in their crucial game early on Saturday afternoon, 25-year-old Lamela starts for the younger side in the Premier League 2 clash with another London side.

Although Pochettino's team are looking good in third-place in the English top flight, Spurs U-23s are eighth in their 12-team division - one point ahead of Chelsea U23s.

Lamela has made 121 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Roma in 2013 and is contracted to the club until 2020.

