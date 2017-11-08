Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss

Despite solid recent performances, it is all change at Ligue 1 side Rennes, who now have a new head coach in the form of Sabri Lamouchi.

Rennes have appointed Sabri Lamouchi as their new head coach after the departure of Christian Gourcuff.

Gourcuff's reign, which lasted just under 18 months, has come to an end after talks with new vice-president and general manager Oliver Letang.

And former Monaco, Inter and Marseille midfielder Lamouchi subsequently signed a deal to take charge until June 2019, which includes an option for a further year.

The 45-year-old previously managed Ivory Coast's national team and was most recently in charge of El Jaish in Qatar.

Gourcuff, 62, was close to the club's former president Rene Ruello, who resigned last week, and this had been his second spell in charge of Rennes.

The club finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season and sit 10th after 12 games in 2017-18, having won four straight matches across all competitions.

Laurent Blanc, Gabriel Heinze and Christophe Galtier were among the names connected with the position prior to Lamouchi's appointment.

Lamouchi's first game will be an away league match against struggling Strasbourg after the international break.