Lampard: English clubs set for golden era in Champions League

Frank Lampard is hopeful Premier League clubs are on the cusp of another golden period in the Champions League.

From Liverpool's stunning comeback and penalty shoot-out triumph over AC Milan in 2005 to Chelsea's win via the same means against Bayern Munich in 2012, English clubs were represented in seven out of eight Champions League finals.

Lampard was on the scoresheet before Chelsea lost on spot kicks in an all-Premier League affair against Manchester United in Moscow in 2008, but no English side has featured in the European showpiece since the Blues' triumph in Munich.

This season, Manchester City and Tottenham have booked their spots in the knockout stages with two group games to spare.

Manchester United are virtually certain to join them in matchweek five, when Liverpool and Chelsea can also qualify.

"What's exciting for English football is that we have five teams that are performing very well in the groups," Lampard, who concluded his Premier League career with a season at Manchester City, told Omnisport during a Yokohama event at the British Embassy in Tokyo.

