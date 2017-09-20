From the land of catenaccio to the highest scoring league in Europe: how Serie A lost its love of defending

If Annibale Frossi were still alive today, a look at the results in Serie A would probably have him scheduling an appointment with the optician. You can imagine him thinking the glasses he used to wear even while playing on the wing for Italy were playing tricks on him. One hundred and twelve goals in just 39 games this season!! The highest goals per game ratio [2.87] in Europe’s top five leagues?! Ten games won by three or more goals. This isn’t Serie A as Frossi knew it. Time for a new prescription.

What makes Frossi such an interesting figure in the history of Italian football is the inherent paradox he represented. With seven goals in four games, he was the top scorer at the Berlin Olympics, where Italy won gold. But Frossi is better known for first expressing an idea that was later popularised and is, to this day, more readily associated with Gianni Brera, the journalist-cum-ideologue whose legacy is not only the language he created to talk about the game in Italy, but the influence he had on determining its identity and everything we think we know about it.

Frossi and Brera were the founding fathers of the “goals are overrated” club. Indeed, nothing gave them greater satisfaction than a goal-less draw. “0-0 is the perfect result,” Frossi opined, “because it is the expression of total balance between the attack and the defence.” There have been just three 0-0s in Serie A this season. We haven’t had one since the international break. Still, encouragingly for Frossi and Brera, that’s more than at this stage two years ago when Serie A went the opening four match-days without one for the first time since 1949.





An improvement you might say then. Although to be honest it’s doubtful Frossi and Brera would see it like that because while the teams still play in the same colours, they would probably no longer recognise Serie A. The league has been trending away from its catenaccio heritage for some time. Last year, for instance, it averaged more goals-per-game [2.96] than any of Europe’s top five leagues. Even La Liga [2.94]. And a year on from Gonzalo Higuain breaking the single-season scoring, which stood for 66 years in Serie A, five players scored more than 20 goals for only the fourth time in the history of the league.

A repeat would not come as too big of a surprise. Just look at how the season has started. Four players are averaging more than a goal a game. Paulo Dybala and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks at the weekend. For Dybala, it wasn’t even his first of the campaign. Mauro Icardi bagged a brace in each of his first two appearances for Inter, while Ciro Immobile is on fire at the moment with 10 goals in eight games for club and country.

In summary, a defenders’ league has metamorphosed into a strikers’ league, which takes us back to what Luca Toni said after he became the oldest top scorer since Dario Hübner in 2015; defending isn’t what it used to be.

Of course that could be said about football more generally these days. Just as Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan team provoked a shift towards attacking football in the late 80s, albeit much more contained in its influence and a lot less sustained, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona remain an inspiration for many. Priorities have changed for goalkeepers who are now judged more on what they can do with their feet than their hands. Centre-backs are being asked to play like midfielders and, in some cases, have been replaced by them. As for full-backs, it's enough to look at the number Inter’s new signing Cancelo chose when he joined from Valencia. He wears the No 7 and evidently sees himself as a winger.

Juventus played without Gianluigi Buffon and the 'BBC' for the first time in more than seven years this month

