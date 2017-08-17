Landajo retains place as Hourcade makes three Pumas changes

Daniel Hourcade has made three changes to his Argentina XV for their Rugby Championship opener with South Africa, but Martin Landajo starts.

Martin Landajo will make his 70th appearance for Argentina on Saturday after being named in Daniel Hourcade's starting XV to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

The Pumas begin their sixth appearance in the competition against the Proteas in Port Elizabeth looking to improve on their solitary win in 2016.

Twelve months ago, a 26-24 victory over the Springboks was their only success of the tournament as they finished bottom of the table with just five points from six matches.

Hourcade has made three changes for Saturday's clash from the side that beat Georgia 45-29 in June, but Landajo - who has played in every Test under Hourcade - retains his place.

"I am happy to be able to play my 70th game on Saturday," the scrum-half told a media conference.

"It is an honour for me to wear this shirt that has given me so many beautiful memories."

Tomas Lavanini and Pablo Matera come into the forwards in place of Matias Alemanno and Rodrigo Baez to face the Boks, while Emiliano Boffelli replaces Matias Moroni on the left wing.

Argentina: Joaquin Tuculet, Ramiro Moyano, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli, Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Agustin Creevy, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Leonardo Senatore

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Lucas Noguera, Ramiro Herrera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio, Tomas Cubelli, Juan Martin Hernandez, Matias Moroni