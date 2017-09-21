Lappartient to replace Cookson as UCI president

Brian Cookson secured only eight votes in the UCI presidency election and will be replaced by Frenchman David Lappartient.

David Lappartient has been voted in as UCI president after winning a huge majority to replace Brian Cookson.

Frenchman Lappartient ousted Cookson in emphatic fashion, securing 37 votes to the incumbent's eight in Thursday's election in Bergen.

Brit Cookson will leave his post after only four years in the role, becoming the only UCI president to serve just one term.

European Cycling Union president Lappartient, former head of the French Cycling Federation, told delegates at the UCI Congress: "It is a great responsibility, and I will endeavour in the next four years of my presidency to be worthy of such trust and deliver my commitment to you.

"I'm delighted to see that my electors have come from all continents. The projects that I've proposed to the UCI and which I share with you seem to offer greater hope for the future of international cycling.

"I wish to greet my competitor Brian Cookson. I imagine his disappointment because I know his interest in our sport that he practices regularly. He will of course always be welcome at UCI events.

"Change generates fear. It's normal. However, I would like to reconfirm to UCI employees that I know their value and professionalism, and we need your expertise and commitment to work with me in delivering this four-year plan.

"As of Tuesday, I will be at the UCI headquarters in Aigle to meet each and every one of you, and begin working on what I have been elected to do."

He added: "I am deeply honoured to address my first presidential speech, you [delegates] have just elected me president of the UCI and I am very grateful for your support and wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"It is a great responsibility, and I will endeavour in the next four years to be worthy of such trust and deliver my promises to you."