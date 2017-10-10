Larry Holmes: 'Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest of all time but you have to go to the UK to see him honoured'

Former heavyweight champion of the world Larry Holmes was typically forthright on Tuesday night as the guest of honour at an event where TAG Heuer launched a special edition Muhammad Ali watch in memory of the late fighter.

Holmes, Ali's former sparring partner and later an opponent in Ali's waning years, told The Telegraph that his visit to the UK was a sign that the United States was missing the message about a great era of heavyweight kings to which they both belong.

"What it means to me is we are slipping in America," Holmes said. "Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest fighters of all time. We've got to go all the way over to the UK to see one of the greatest of all time be honoured. It's amazing how he was loved all over the world. He was my idol. He gave me a job, gave me an opportunity. I ended up fighting him at the end of his career."

The commemorative timepiece and replica gloves signed by Muhammad Ali were auctioned for the benefit of the Muhammad Ali Centre. The TAG Heuer Carrera watch, a Muhammad Ali Limited Edition, draws inspiration from the 1957 Heuer Ring-Master, a stopwatch that featured seven interchangeable rings to allow different sports to be timed. The TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Limited Edition has a 43mm stainless steel case and two crowns – at 3 o'clock, the usual crown for setting the time and a crown that rotates the internal bezel. The caseback is engraved with an image of Muhammad Ali and his signature.

The watch makers have also created two sets of pattern colours on the dial: red marking the traditional heavyweight boxing bouts, 15 rounds of three minutes, and the cream coloured ring to time amateur boxing which are two-minute rounds. Both the red and cream markers have one-minute breaks in black on the dial.