Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit

Sebastian Larsson is sixth new arrival at Hull City under Leonid Slutsky after the former Sunderland midfielder agreed a one-year deal.

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson on a one-year deal.

Larsson was released by the Black Cats after their Premier League relegation, having made over 200 appearances in six seasons at the club.

The 90-cap Sweden international is the sixth arrival at the KCOM Stadium as Leonid Slutsky plots a return to the top flight, with the Tigers having joined Sunderland in suffering the drop last term.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge," Larsson told the club's official website.

"I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can't wait to get started now."

City began their season with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more