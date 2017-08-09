Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit

Sebastian Larsson is sixth new arrival at Hull City under Leonid Slutsky after the former Sunderland midfielder agreed a one-year deal.

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson on a one-year deal.

Larsson was released by the Black Cats after their Premier League relegation, having made over 200 appearances in six seasons at the club.

The 90-cap Sweden international is the sixth arrival at the KCOM Stadium as Leonid Slutsky plots a return to the top flight, with the Tigers having joined Sunderland in suffering the drop last term.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge," Larsson told the club's official website.

"I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can't wait to get started now."

City began their season with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.