Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit

The Sweden interational is the sixth new arrival at the Tigers under Leonid Slutsky after the former Sunderland man agreed a one-year deal

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson on a one-year deal.

Larsson was released by the Black Cats after their Premier League relegation, having made over 200 appearances in six seasons at the club.

The 90-cap Sweden international is the sixth arrival at the KCOM Stadium as Leonid Slutsky plots a return to the top flight, with the Tigers having joined Sunderland in suffering the drop last term.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge," Larsson told the club's official website.

| We are delighted to confirm the signing of free agent Seb Larsson on a one-year deal https://t.co/ZxcUpjYKsh #WelcomeSeb pic.twitter.com/6O7oNJJ2DN — Hull City (@HullCity) 9 de agosto de 2017

"I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can't wait to get started now."

City began their season with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.