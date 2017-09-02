Las Palmas sign Morocco's Oussama Tannane on loan from Saint Etienne

Las Palmas have announced the capture of Oussama Tannane on a season long loan deal from Saint Etienne.

The Morocco international who joined the Saints in the summer of 2016 from Heracles made 29 Ligue 1 appearances last term scoring three goals.

He becomes the tenth summer signing of the Estadio Gran Canaria outfit with the option to buy at the end of his loan.

Tannane is currently on international duty with the Lions of Atlas for their World Cup qualifier double header against Mali and will arrive in Gran Canaria next week to be officially unveiled.

Manolo Marquez’ men currently sit bottom of the Spanish La Liga log and will next visit the La Rosaleda to tackle Malaga in their next league game on September 11.