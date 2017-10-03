Las Vegas-based UFC to donate $1m to shooting victims' families

Saturday's UFC 216 event in the city is expected to go ahead as scheduled and will be "dedicated to the entire city of Las Vegas."

Las Vegas-based UFC will donate $1million to the victims and families affected by Sunday's mass shooting in the city, president Dana White has said.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert on the Strip.

The UFC, in addition to the million-dollar donation, intends for Saturday's UFC 216 at the T-Mobile Arena to go ahead as planned, with White saying the event will be "dedicated to the entire city of Las Vegas."

"At the end of the day, this is our city — we love this place," White told ESPN. "The first thing when we got up [on Monday] morning, everybody, personally, got it together and made sure anybody they know or love was OK. Then we came in here and made sure all of our employees are OK.

"Then you start thinking about this city, our hometown, and we felt we needed to do this. This is something we needed to do."

The city has served as a hub of sorts for UFC since 2001 as it has grown into the dominant brand in mixed martial arts. Many of its biggest events take place in Las Vegas, and, ESPN noted, UFC earlier this year signed an anchor-tenant deal with T-Mobile Arena.