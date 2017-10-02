Las Vegas shooting: British tennis star Laura Robson safe and well after witnessing Mandalay Bay attack

British tennis star Laura Robson has confirmed she is safe and well despite attending the Las Vegas concert which was targeted by a gunman on Sunday night.

At least 50 people are dead and another 200 have been injured after a gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a country music festival with an automatic weapon. He is understood to have fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel as festival-goers watched Jason Aldean perform.

23-year-old Robson, who burst onto the tennis scene by winning the Wimbledon Juniors championship in 2008 and has since won an Olympic silver medal, posted images on Instagram of her attendance at the concert and replied to one post on Twitter asking how she was.

"I'm okay. We were right there.. [it] sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary s***," Robson wrote on Twitter.

Robson, the current world number 249, most recently played in the International Tennis Federation tournament in Templeton, California last week.

She lost to Taylor Townsend of the United States in the quarter-finals.