Lasogga swaps Hamburg for Leeds

Pierre-Michel Lasogga has swapped the Bundesliga with Hamburg for the Championship with Leeds United.

Leeds United have added a second new face on transfer deadline day after completing a deal to sign Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg.

Having successfully undergone a medical on Thursday, the forward - who represented Germany at Under-21 level - will now spend the 2017-18 season on loan at the Championship club.

Lasogga began his career at Bayer Leverkusen before moving on to Hertha Berlin. He had a productive loan spell at Hamburg - scoring 13 goals in 18 starts - which led to a permanent transfer in 2014.

"I'm very proud to be here now. I want to give my all for this club and enjoy my football," the 25-year-old told LUTV.

"I had to wait for the situation in Hamburg. It was not easy for me, because I didn't know which way I could go. It was the time that I had to change something. Leeds is the right decision for me now."

Leeds - who are yet to taste defeat this season under new coach Thomas Christiansen - had already confirmed the signing of Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki on a four-year contract on Thursday.