Last chance saloon: Douglas Costa's battle for World Cup role

Brazil international Douglas Costa has been left mostly cursing his bad luck over the past two years.

A first-team regular under previous coach Dunga, a host of fine performances under Pep Guardiola for Bayern Munich left many considering Douglas to be in the long-term fixture of the Selecao.

READ MORE:

Brazil's WCQ campaign in full | All 60 players called by Tite | Tite names Brazil squad

His importance was underlined by the fact he was named as one of Brazil’s three overage players for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

But a host of muscle injuries would cost him his place at two Copas America and the Olympics – and he’s since been left on the outside looking in.

"Douglas Costa is no newcomer because everyone in the latest squad had been called up by Tite at least once before,” Fox Sports’ Leandro Quessada told Brasil Global Tour.

Douglas Costa Brasil x Austrália 13 06 17 More