Latavius Murray buoyant over Vikings' hopes

Latavius Murray would not go so far as to call the Minnesota Vikings the team to beat in the NFC North, but the running back is confident they are well primed to mount a challenge.

The Vikings (6-2) have a two-game division lead on the Detroit Lions (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (4-4). They also have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back on the active roster 14 months after his devastating knee injury.

Bridgewater was activated this week and will be Case Keenum's backup for Sunday's game in Washington, with Murray in buoyant mood.

"We know if we take care of our business, we'll be right where we want to be," Murray told Omnisport. "We know every week is hard to win in this league, so we just try to keep our eye on an each-week approach and continue to improve. We know if we do that, the rest will take care of itself."

On Bridgewater, Murray added: "I'm excited for him because of what he's overcome, the way he's worked to be back on the field. I'm extremely happy for him.

"It speaks volumes about the kind of person he is. To stay hungry and motivated throughout that rehab process when I know, at times, it’s very tough — especially with an injury like that."

Murray ran for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders in 2015 and then had 788 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. When he signed with the Vikings in March, he was expected to be the starter, but an ankle injury opened the door for rookie running back Dalvin Cook to take over.

But with Cook out for the season because of a knee injury, the Vikings are using Murray in tandem with fourth-year back Jerick McKinnon, who has 287 rushing yards and three scores.

"I'm all for winning,” said Murray, who has 249 yards and one touchdown this season. "We need competition in the running back room … I love the situation we have here. They've been pushing me to become a better player. That's what I need as a player to find ways to improve and find ways to get better."