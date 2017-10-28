Latest Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam odds, best bets, and predictions

Joshua is the overwhelming favourite to retain his IBF crown on Saturday - Sportsfile

Anthony Joshua gets back in the ring tonight to defend his IBF heavyweight world title against Carlos Takam, and the bookmakers have the Englishman as the heavy favourite to defend his crown.

Joshua was due to fight Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on Saturday night, until the Bulgarian pulled out of the fight citing a 'strained pectoral muscle'.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was concerned Joshua and trainer Rob McCracken would not take the news of the rearranged fight well, after Joshua had been training to fight the taller and more defensive Pulev.

After his victory over Wladimir Klitchsko at Wembley in April, which proved to be the Ukrainian's last fight before retirement, some commentators have expressed concerns about the lack of top-quality heavyweight opponents for Joshua to fight.

However Takam, who Joshua has described as being built 'like a bag of cement', is ranked no.3 in the world by the IBF and could prove an awkward customer.

