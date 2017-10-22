Latham credits Taylor's calming influence for reverse-sweep success

Ross Taylor pushed Tom Latham to deploy the reverse sweep and it worked a treat as he recorded an unbeaten century against India.

Tom Latham credited Ross Taylor's influence as his century proved key to New Zealand's six-wicket victory over India in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting with his 31st ODI century propelling India to 280-8, but a 200-run union between Latham and Taylor - the higest ODI partnership at Wankhede Stadium - meant his efforts were in vain.

The 25-year-old ended on 103 not out, while his team-mate fell five runs short of a hundred when he sent Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover off what proved to be the penultimate delivery.

Key to Latham's impressive knock was his use of the reverse sweep and he was pleased the shot came off for him with regularity in Mumbai.

"It's something I've been working on – the reverse sweep. [It was] nice that it came off today," said the left-hander.

"The biggest thing is communication, and we were talking regularly between overs. Ross had a calming influence as a senior player."

Taylor pushed Latham to deploy the reverse sweep having seen his team-mate work on the shot in training and was delighted it proved so successful.

"I think he employed the sweep shot over here last time in the Test match as well and did it to good effect," said the experienced batsman.

"I guess Indians [have] very quick feet when they play spin and traditionally us New Zealanders probably aren't as nimble. The sweep shot is able to put pressure on the bowler and adjust their length and I thought he did that outstandingly well.

"I told him to reverse sweep and he did it and he kept doing it, so I hope he keeps that up because he said he'd never done it in a game.

"He had practiced it a lot, but it was nice for him to get some success out of that shot today."