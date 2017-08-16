Laura Davies to make history on European Senior Tour

The European Senior Tour will welcome Laura Davies to the Shipco Masters in 2018.

Laura Davies will make history at the Shipco Masters next year when she becomes the first woman to play in a European Senior Tour event.

The four-time major winner will compete on an even footing with the rest of the field, playing off the same tees as her male counterparts at the tournament in Denmark.

It begins on June 1 and Davies is relishing the prospect of playing against the likes of 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam.

"My golfing career has been played in parallel with a number of players who are currently on the Senior Tour, so I'm really looking forward to testing my wits against them," said the Briton.

"It is a privilege to have been invited back to Simon's Golf Club ... and I'm looking forward to making history on the Senior Tour."

Davies' glittering career has seen her win 20 LPGA Tour events and take part in 12 Solheim Cups, winning 25 points.

She qualified for this year's Women's British Open, finishing in a tie for 59th with Lydia Ko on two under.