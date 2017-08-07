Laura Muir on London, highs and lows, her love of animals and being the new poster girl of British athletics

Andy Young still vividly remembers the first time he met his protégée Laura Muir. “I was doing the freshers training session for Glasgow University athletics club back in 2011, and she came down with a friend, this other girl who’d been tipped as the exciting talent,” he chuckles. “I’d had a message from her East of Scotland coach, advising me to give this girl a watch. But it was evident very early on that it was actually Laura who had something special about her.”

Young was instantly convinced he had a future world class performer on his hands, later texting a friend that he’d just watched the next Paula Radcliffe or Kelly Holmes. “There was a fiery determination about her,” he recalls. “I put her in with some of the boys, and she was chasing them down, racing as hard as she could.”

What impressed Young most was Muir’s unique versatility, a characteristic which will be on display at the World Athletics Championships as she looks to contend for medals over both 1500m and 5,000m.

“She’s always had a bit of speed about her, and a really good engine, and that combination is what makes her special,” Young says. “She has a kind of range which I’ve probably never seen before. She’s run 1:58 at the 800m, which is the 8th fastest British time ever, and she can run a world class 10,000m. Normally you’re either born with fast twitch fibres and you’re a sprinter, or slow twitch fibres and you’re a distance runner. It’s rare to have someone with enough of both to compete at an elite level over such a range of distances.”

Young regularly enjoys joking with Muir that she could probably run a world class marathon. “Never!” she declares in our interview. “Well, I might do one for fun one day, and jog round it.”

Muir’s rapid emergence on the international scene, earning her first GB vest just a matter of months after starting university, has been all the more astonishing given that she largely slipped under the radar as a teenager, never even representing Scotland in schools events. But less four years after beginning her veterinary medicine course at Glasgow, she finished 5th in the 1500m at the Beijing World Championships.

“I’d never really stood out or been recognised as a prospect,” she said. “I spent my teens in a wee Scottish bubble. I was good at school but during that period I only won a single race as a junior. I typically made finals, but came last. But my career took off after I started working with Andy.”

For the past six years, it has been Young who has masterminded her training schedule to allow her to peak for major championships, learning to navigate the minefield of university assignments required to train as a vet. “It’s turned my hair grey,” he laughs. “We don’t just have to plan 1 year down the line, but 3, 4, 5 years.”

View photos Muir cruised into the 1,500m final in London (Getty) More

After nearly seven years, next spring Muir will finally sit her last exams, having been virtually the only elite athlete to combine world class competition with lectures, hospital rotations and stints on farms. Young shakes his head in disbelief as he describes his charge’s relentless schedule. After winning double gold at the European Indoors in March, she returned from Belgrade to begin work in a vet practise the day after the championships ended. Barely a week after the 5,000m final in London, she begins an eight month long series of full-time placements, stretching until next April.

Read More