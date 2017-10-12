Laurens can delay O'Brien Group One record attempt

The majority of trainers would die happily having sent out 25 Group One winners in a whole lifetime but, with 23 Group Ones this season alone, Aidan O’Brien stands on the brink of equalling and ultimately breaking the record for a calendar year, 25, set in America by the late Bobby Frankel in 2003.

One bookmaker has already paid out on him equalling Frankel and, between them, his three runners in Friday's Bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket will be widely expected to give him a 24th victory at the top level since Churchill took the 2,000 Guineas over the same stretch of the Rowley mile back in May.

Happily, who beat the colts less than a fortnight ago in the Jean Luc-Lagardere, is a short-priced favourite to beat Magical, fourth in the Marcel-Boussac the same day, with September, who might even be fulfilling pace-making duties here, a shorter price than any other stable’s runner.

But Friday's race is not a foregone conclusion and the Middleham trained filly Laurens stands in Ballydoyle’s way. Even with star filly Quiet Reflection side-lined for most of it Karl Burke has taken his yard to a higher level this season while former jump jockey PJ McDonald’s career has suddenly taken off since teaming up with Burke and Johnson.

Laurens scrambled home just getting up in the final strides to catch Dark Rose Angel a head in the May Hill at Doncaster and though the result was ultimately satisfactory she was caught a bit flat footed in a pocket off a slow pace and it was to her credit that she pegged back the runner-up. A strongly run mile at Newmarket and a clear run should see considerable improvement.

Burke also runs the improving and more worldly-wise Ellthea, who has been supplemented, but the ground may be quick enough for her.

“Laurens is a high class filly,” said Burke on Thursday. “She’s a big unit but athletic and clean winded. Whatever she does this year is a bonus. She has a high cruising speed and if something goes a million miles an hour all the better. Ellthea is on an upward curve and a good filly in her own right.”

It has been a frustrating year for Henry Candy and Limato and waiting for the gelding’s ground has been a feature of it. But, having finished second to Harry Angel in defence of his July Cup, there is nothing wrong with his form and the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards Challenge over seven furlongs looks his for the taking.