Laurent Koscielny to ease Arsenal's injury problems with return to action against Watford

Laurent Koscielny is preparing to ease Arsenal’s injury problems at centre-back on Saturday by returning for the match against Watford, despite only limited first-team training.

The France defender missed both recent internationals and has not played since Arsenal’s 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion more than two weeks ago due to an ongoing achilles tendon injury, but there is hope that the period of rest will be sufficient for him to start.

Koscielny has been managing the problem for several seasons and, although he had not joined in full training at the start of the week, the intention is for him to resume with the squad ahead of Saturday.

Koscielny’s possible return has taken added importance this week amid Shkodran Mustafi’s definite absence following a thigh injury while playing for Germany that is expected to result in a relatively long-term issue.

Sead Kolasinac was also forced off at half-time for Bosnia on Tuesday night but it is understood that there was nothing severe and he will be available on Saturday. It means that Kolasinac should be able to continue at left wing-back and leave Koscielny in centre defence with Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal.

Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck have also resumed full training following injury and will be pressurising the places of Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez, who have all contributed goals or assists in recent matches in their absence.

Sanchez played late on Tuesday night as Chile exited the World Cup and so manager Arsene Wenger might be tempted to initially start with him on the bench. Theo Walcott is also pushing for a starting place after scoring three times in his last two starts in the League Cup and Europa League.