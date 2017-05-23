Laurent Koscielny to miss Arsenal's FA Cup final against Chelsea after Football Association upholds his ban

Koscielny's ban has not been overturned by the FA: Getty

The Football Association has rejected an appeal from Arsenal against the red-card Laurent Koscielny was awarded against Everton.

The Frenchman will serve a three-match man, which means that he will miss Arsenal’s next match – Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Koscielny saw red against Everton for a dangerous foul on Enner Valencia after just fourteen minutes of the match at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal went on to win the match 3-1, but Liverpool’s 3-0 home win over Middlesbrough saw Arsene Wenger’s side miss out on the top four and a place in the Champions League.

Arsenal appealed the ban, but on Tuesday the FA confirmed that the red card and subsequent ban would stand.

“Laurent Koscielny will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was unsuccessful,” a statement read.

“The Arsenal defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Everton on Sunday [21 May 2017].

“An Independent Regulatory Commission heard the case today [Tuesday 23 May 2017].”

Koscielny’s suspension leaves Wenger desperately short in defence for Saturday’s showpiece final.

Gabriel injured himself in this challenge on Enner Valencia

Gabriel picked up an injury in the victory over Everton and is unlikely to play, according to his manager.

“Gabriel's injury looks quite serious, especially for next Saturday,” Wenger said.

German international Shkodran Mustafi is meanwhile a doubt with a suspected concussion.

The crisis leaves Wenger with only two available centre-backs: 21-year-old Rob Holding and the veteran Per Mertesacker, who has only made one appearance all season.