New law agreed to prevent sports coaches having relationships with 16 and 17-year-olds

An agreement has been struck to outlaw coaches having sex with 16 and 17-year-olds - Getty Images Contributor

A year to do the day since sport’s paedophile scandal erupted, the sports minister has announced an agreement has been struck to outlaw coaches having sex with 16 and 17-year-olds under their care.

Tracey Crouch told parliament the Ministry of Justice had finally agreed to bring the industry into line with the education sector, in which it is illegal for teachers to sleep with pupils under the age of 18.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph last month, Crouch said changing the law had been her “number-one priority” but admitted the upcoming legislative timetable was “incredibly tight” amid Brexit.

The NSPCC in January called for the closure of a “loophole” allowing coaches to have relationships with 16 and 17-year-olds under their care.

That came on the back of football’s worst ever scandal, which erupted two months earlier when Andy Woodward revealed he had been the victim of child sexual abuse, prompting an avalanche of similar revelations from other players.

Speaking at the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport parliamentary questions session, Crouch said: “A year ago, Andy Woodward reported historic allegations of sexual abuse in football. It was very brave of him to do so.

“I’m pleased to announce that I have secured ministerial agreement to change the law on positions of trust to include sports coaches.”

Crouch’s announcement came a month after British sport’s most senior child protection officer condemned what she branded “a lack of will” to change the law.